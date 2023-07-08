CORRECTION: Correction, July 9, 2023

Jul. 8—A story on page A-1 published July 8, 2023, about a $485 million jury award in a civil case filed on behalf of a child abused in foster care incorrectly stated the jury returned a verdict in favor of court-appointed guardian Leslie Fooks. Fooks filed the case, but Shasta Inman succeeded Fooks as the guardian prior to the jury's verdict. The story also incorrectly reported the plaintiff law firm had filed about 10 cases involving allegations of sexual abuse against former foster parent Clarence Garcia. Only three of the lawsuits involved Garcia; seven were filed against Acadia Healthcare on behalf of children abused in a residential treatment center run by the company. Garcia no longer is in custody but is awaiting sentencing on an alleged probation violation. An attorney in the case who said most of the 10 cases had been settled for undisclosed amounts clarified that statement Saturday.