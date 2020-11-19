CORRECTION - EMCORE Corporation to Host Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call on December 1, 2020

EMCORE Corporation
·2 min read

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, November 19th by EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), please note that webcast will be available on the Company's website for replay beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The corrected release follows:

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, will announce its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020 after the market close.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Rittichier and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-367-2403. For international callers, please dial +1 334-777-6978. The conference passcode number is 9769724. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://www.emcore.com. Please go to the site beforehand to register and download any necessary software. A webcast will be available on the Company's website for replay beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2020 following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Indium Phosphide, and Lithium Niobate chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Investor Contact:

EMCORE Corporation
Tom Minichiello
Chief Financial Officer
(626) 293-3400
investor@emcore.com


