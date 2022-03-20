CORRECTION: Friday death in Bangor considered suspicious

Mar. 19—A death on Blue Hill East in Bangor on Friday is being considered suspicious.

A call was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday from a Blue Hill East residence, and an unresponsive person was found when police arrived, according to Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department.

The person was not able to be revived, and died at the scene.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the circumstances of the death, and the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed where the body was reported.