CORRECTION: Mars Hill lockdown ends with no threat to public

Oct. 20—MARS HILL, Maine — A public lockdown in Mars Hill is over and police say the community is not in danger.

Early Wednesday afternoon the Maine State Police posted a public notice on its Facebook page urging the public to shelter in place due to an unidentified critical incident.

Police advised the community to shelter in place and keep their doors locked, referring all questions to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Shawn Gillen did not immediately respond to a request for information on the matter.

At approximately 3 p.m., the state police issued another Facebook post saying the incident had been resolved and there was no public threat.

No further details were available.

Correction: A previous version of this story appeared with an unrelated photo of a business in Mars Hill. That business had no involvement in the incident and the photo was replaced.