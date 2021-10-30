Correction officer busted for assaulting girlfriend: officials

An off-duty city Department of Correction officer was arrested early Saturday for assaulting her girlfriend in their Harlem home, officials said.

Cops were called to the home about 2:50 a.m. after DOC Officer April Matthews’ girlfriend claimed that she had punched her in the chest during a fight, officials said.

The girlfriend was not seriously injured and didn’t need medical attention, police said.

Cops charged Matthews with assault.

Her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Saturday, officials said.