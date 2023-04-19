Correction officer charged inmates $12,000 to smuggle drugs, cigarettes, phones into Brooklyn federal jail: feds

A crooked correction officer at the federal jail in Brooklyn took bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates, warning one to delete messages about him from his ill-gotten phone before his cell was searched, the feds allege.

Quandelle Joseph, 32, is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center, miring himself in corruption shortly after starting the job in May 2020.

Federal prosecutors accuse Joseph of getting drugs, cigarettes and phones to at least three inmates. At first, he’d charge $8,000 for his smuggling services, but upped the price to $12,000, one of those inmates told investigators.

Joseph came on investigators’ radar on Dec. 5, 2020, when jail staff searched the cell of a racketeering suspect after smelling weed, according to a criminal complaint.

A search of the cell turned up a phone, and video showed Joseph paying the inmate’s housing unit a visit, while the unit he was supposed to be working at was on lockdown. Joseph was carrying a bedroll with him, chatted with the inmate for 30 seconds, and left without the bedroll, the complaint alleges.

After the search, the inmate — who’s now serving a 20-year prison sentence — told investigators he was involved in buying and selling contraband brought in by Joseph and another correction officer, Jeremy Monk. Monk pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge last month.

Joseph, who was arrested Tuesday, is also accused of using a burner phone to text another inmate, and warned him in January 2021, of pending cell searches.

“Tighten up search comin clean phones out call logs n text n try to stash it,” he wrote in one text, according to the complaint.

“Keep your phones cleannnnnnnnnn erase texts and call logs every night,” he’s accused of writing in another.

Joseph was released Tuesday on $50,000 bond after an appearance in Brooklyn Federal Court. His lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

“By accepting bribes, the defendant violated the public’s trust and promoted conditions that risked the safety of the officers and inmates in the MDC,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “This office will continue rooting out corruption at our federal and local jails, and holding corrupt public officials accountable.”

The Metropolitan Detention Center has housed several well-known inmates, including sex-trafficking R&B superstar R. Kelly, Jeffrey Epstein enabler Ghislaine Maxwell and N train subway shooter Frank James.

The feds have launched emergency searches for a gun smuggled into the jail at least twice in recent years. One of those searches turned up numerous contraband cell phones, a source familiar with the lockdown said.