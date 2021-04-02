Correction officer from New London charged with sexually assaulting inmate appears in court

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

Apr. 1—A correction officer from New London who is charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman while she was in custody at the Niantic women's prison appeared in court Thursday morning.

Wesley Applegate, 38, of 100 Ocean Ave. was charged Monday with second-degree sexual assault in an incident at York Correctional Institution in November. He was arraigned in person at New London Superior Court on Thursday morning before Judge Shari Murphy after being released on a $50,000 bond, and pleaded not guilty.

Applegate was arrested on a warrant by Connecticut State Police on Monday in Wethersfield. State police and the Department of Correction began investigating him in November after an inmate at the prison reported having seen Applegate having sex with another inmate on Nov. 15, 2020, according to an arrest warrant. It is illegal for a correction officer to have sex with an inmate, even if it is consensual.

After the incident, Applegate, a correction officer since 2008, was transferred to Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in December and then was placed on administrative leave starting March 10, according to the DOC.

Judge Murphy on Thursday entered an order of protection for the alleged victim.

Applegate is scheduled to appear in court next on April 29.

