CORRECTION: Police close Brewer streets over report of hostage situation

Apr. 3—Police closed down several Brewer streets on Saturday after receiving a report that a woman was being held hostage, leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted for an unrelated federal charge.

No one was ultimately charged with taking a hostage, but at 9:30 a.m., the anonymous caller said that a woman was being held inside a house on Washington Street, according to Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt.

The caller told them that 40-year-old Nicholas McDonald was in the house. McDonald had a federal warrant out for his arrest for probation revocation, Moffitt said.

Officers from several local police departments arrived at the neighborhood soon after. They tried unsuccessfully throughout the day to make contact with the people inside the house, Moffitt said.

The woman left the house later Saturday and told police she had not been held hostage, Moffitt said. Police got a search warrant and entered the house around 3 and arrested McDonald, who was taken to Penobscot County jail.

Multiple police departments responded to the scene, including Brewer, Holden and Penobscot County Sheriff's deputies.

Correction: A previous version of this report misstated on what street police had gathered.