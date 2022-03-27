CORRECTION: Police: Sexual assault on Sanford trails didn't occur as reported

Mar. 26—An alleged sexual assault reported by a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday is still under investigation by Sanford officials.

Following the initial investigation, police have determined that the assault didn't occur as reported and a follow-up investigation is ongoing, Sanford Police Deputy Eric Small said on Saturday afternoon.

The community was on high alert after the alleged assault on Tuesday afternoon, and the trail system was being closely monitored by the local police department.

Small said there are no threats to the community regarding the investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story has been updated following clarifying information that was sent out by Sanford police Saturday afternoon.