CORRECTION: State Trooper shoots at vehicle after North Yarmouth man allegedly drove at him

Jan. 10—A North Yarmouth man has been arrested for allegedly avoiding arrest and driving to endanger.

Barry Coolbrith, 33, was northbound on the Maine Turnpike shortly after midnight on Monday morning when officers responded to a report of a vehicle traveling erratically, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officers attempted to stop Coolbrith near mile marker 56, but he refused to stop. Coolbrith continued to drive, and exited the Turnpike at mile 63 in Gray. He then reentered and started travelling south as officers pursued his vehicle, Moss said.

At Exit 53, officers were able to stop the vehicle. Corporal Ricci Cote of the Maine State Police approached the vehicle, which then allegedly drove at him.

Cote then shot at the vehicle, according to Moss.

Coolbrith continued to drive, and attempted to leave the Turnpike at Exit 53, where Falmouth police had set up spike mats. The vehicle stopped shortly after hitting the spike mats.

Coolbrith was then taken into custody, and charged with eluding, passing a roadblock, aggravated reckless conduct, failure to stop and driving to endanger.

He was initially taken to a Portland hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Cote has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating the use of deadly force.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the police division that Corporal Ricci Cote belongs to. Cote is a Maine State Police Trooper.