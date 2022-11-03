Correctional Center inmate accused of assaulting staff member

Nov. 3—An inmate at Sanford Correctional Center is accused of assaulting a staff member at the facility on Tuesday.

Richard Chad Taylor, 31, of Wilson, is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor assault on a female, according to a Sanford police arrest report.

The assault on Sheila Marie Potts, 55, was reported at 12:09 p.m. No details were given, but Potts suffered a sprained wrist, according to Sanford police Maj. Vinnie Frazer. She was treated at a local medical facility.

Taylor was brought to the Police Department and served with arrest warrants.

Taylor has a long criminal record dating to 2008, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.

He was convicted in January 2021 on a charge of attempted breaking and entering and violating the terms of a post-release, records show.

The two charges were combined, and Taylor was sentenced to 17 months in prison. He was scheduled to be released in May, records show.