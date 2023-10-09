Correctional officer arrested after attempt to smuggle contraband inside Clayton County Jail

A Clayton County correctional officer was arrested as she attempted to enter the Clayton County Jail with contraband, the department said in a news release.

Operation ‘You Tried It’ led to former officer Desiree Lowery’s arrest after she crossed the sheriff’s guard line and attempted to enter the jail with contraband. Lowery reportedly became nervous, and attempted to make her getaway, the department said.

On Sunday, Lowery was fired from the sheriff’s office and arrested.

“Desiree Lowery exchanged her employee badge number for an Inmate LE number, exchanged her Officer title for an Inmate title, exchanged her blue uniform for an orange uniform, and exchanged her clean record for four felony charges,” the sheriff said within the news release.

Lowery has been charged with Violation of Oath of a Public Officer, Giving Inmate Gun, Drugs and Alcohol, Criminal Attempt, and Crossing Guard Line with Gun, Drugs and Alcohol.

Since becoming sheriff, Levon Allen has reportedly arrested seven of his own employees/contractors, the department said.

