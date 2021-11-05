Correctional officer charged after allegedly carrying gun on Kentucky prison property

A correctional officer with Green River Complex has been charged with first-degree official misconduct and first-degree promoting contraband after allegedly carrying a gun inside her purse while on prison property, according to court documents.

Kentucky State Police said in a press release they received a call from the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County on Thursday about an employee bringing in prohibited items. Troopers interviewed Kyla Tillman, 23, of Clarksville, Tenn., and during the interview, Tillman revealed she had a Springfield handgun in her purse.

Firearms are prohibited on Kentucky Department of Corrections properties, per the arrest citation.

Tillman was lodged at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.