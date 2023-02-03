Correctional officer facing weapons and drug charges

Feb. 3—FRENCH CAMP — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow on Thursday identified Brandon Wolff as the correctional officer his department arrested this week on suspicion of drug and weapons charges.

"I want to make it clear how disappointed I am, but also how disappointed our entire office is," Withrow said during a streamed press conference.

"As law enforcement personnel, our top priority is the safety of our community, even if that safety is removing one of our own officers."

Wolff was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, and illegally possessing an assault rifle, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. According to KCRA, Wolff was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and posted bond later that day.

Withrow said that out of an abundance of caution, three more members of his office were placed on administrative leave. Two were correctional officers and one was a civilian staff member. He said it was unknown as of Thursday if they were involved with Wolff's activities.

"Once we caught word of any wrongdoing, we acted with swift measures to remove this cancer from our office," he said. "This behavior will not be tolerated, and it is by no means a representation of the courageous men and women that come to work here every day."

Withrow said no additional information would be provided, as the investigation into Wolff's activities is ongoing.