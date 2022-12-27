Correctional officer hospitalized after ‘gang attack’ at Kentucky State Penitentiary

A correctional officer was taken to a hospital after what Kentucky State Police described as a “gang attack” by five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville.

State police said the inmates used a weapon to assault the officer in a common area of the prison. The officer was taken to a hospital with “multiple injuries,” state police said in a news release Tuesday.

The Department of Corrections notified state police of the attack at about 8:45 a.m. Dec. 25, and state police said they responded and opened an investigation. Once the investigation is complete, state police said they will present the evidence to a Lyon County grand jury.