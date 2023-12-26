Correctional officer killed at East Mississippi Correctional Facility. Few details released

A correctional officer was killed Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility, officials reported, but little information is available at this time.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the person was shot to death on the prison grounds. The officer's name has not yet been released.

Cobler said a suspect is in custody.

An attempt to reach a spokesperson with the Management and Training Corp. for comment was unsuccessful. MTC is a private company that operates the prison.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

