Correctional officer killed girlfriend and said she committed suicide, California police say

Officers in Corcoran arrested a correctional officer accused of shooting his girlfriend to death, and claiming she committed suicide, police said Tuesday.

A 911 caller reported a suicide about 7 a.m. Sunday on Evergreen Drive in Corcoran, according to police.

The caller was later identified as Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, a correctional officer for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation working at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran, police said.

Officers found a 32-year-old woman who had died from a gunshot to the head, police said. Pulido-Esparza said he had argued with his girlfriend the previous night and woke up to gunfire, according to police.

Three small children were also home at the time, police said.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene and conducted interviews before accusing Pulido-Esparza of killing his girlfriend, according to police.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, and is held without bail, according to Kings County Jail records.