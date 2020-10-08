Correctional officer pressured female inmates into sexual activity, Mississippi cops say

A Mississippi correctional officer accused of engaging in sexual activity with inmates now faces criminal charges.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Williams used his “position of power and control” to have sex with female inmates under his watch.

Williams, 33, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of unlawful sexual activity with an offender and one count of attempted sexual battery after investigators spoke with victims and witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, the sheriff’s office said in a release posted online.

Authorities also reviewed evidence with the district attorney’s office before filing charges.

“These actions are unacceptable for any employee of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and a full investigation has been launched to determine the scope of Williams’s actions and what measures the Correctional Facility can take to prevent future offenses of this nature,” sheriff’s office officials said.

Williams has since been relieved of his duties with the department.

He was booked into the Lamar County jail, and a $250,000 bond was set at his arraignment Wednesday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said it will “pursue the maximum penalty under state law.”

“Correctional Officers take an oath to treat inmates with dignity, respect, and conduct themselves as professionals,” officials said in a statement. “While no facility or its staff is 100% contraband or illicit activity free, it remains the goal.”