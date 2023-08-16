Correctional officer threatens run for county seat

Aug. 16—GRAYSON — During a back-and-forth over a wage increase at the Carter County Fiscal Court meeting over a pay increase for detention center employees, Sgt. Joe Littleton, the jail's supervisor for federal transports, ultimately issued a challenge to Judge-Executive Brandon Burton.

Littleton said he had been an employee for the detention center for almost 17 years covering positions from deputy to a shift supervisor and, lastly, for the past 10 years, overseeing federal inmate transportation.

Littleton said he had transported prisoners to northern Ohio, Pittsburgh and other parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Alabama and even Terre Haute, Indiana — death row for federal prisoners.

"I've been to every one of them," Littleton said. "Multiple states I have performed law enforcement duties through our jail in our contracted position with the U.S. Marshal Services.

"Me personally, I speak to them all the time. That is my gig; that is what I do ... by the way, 17 years, and I don't make the $20-an-hour, either," Littleton continued.

Littleton said his career has allowed him to speak with other transporters from Western Regional Jail, South Central Jail, Boyd County, Greenup County and Rowan County, which, he says, all pay much more than he receives for the same position.

"Seventeen years that I've committed to this county and all I'm hearing is a bunch of wish-wash. I know that we can afford it, why? Because I am the boots on the ground, that's me and my team. ... It's a shame that we have to come here to beg," Littleton said.

"We're the ones bringing this county that money," he added. "I know because I do it, daily. And plus, I'm not one of those 30-some percent that's leaving. I'm staying here and then if that don't work, then I'm staying for your job, straight up. I'll run — don't care."

Burton interrupted Littleton's speech, telling him he's been around a long while too and historically went to bat for the jail and its employees, reassuring Littleton that he doesn't have to beg.

While expressing appreciation for Burton's previous fights, he told Burton that was 12 years ago, adding, "What are you doing now?"

"We know good and well we got the money, I see it, I'm the one that works for it. That's why I'm here," Littleton said.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com