Correctional officers accused of sexual misconduct

Aug. 24—ELKHART — A woman has accused at least four Elkhart County Corrections Officers of sexual misconduct among inmates at the Elkhart County Jail.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 8, aims to sue as defendants the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners, Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel, and deputies "Metzger, Cory, Brugh," Elkhart County Community Corrections, and "Elkhart County Jail Officer Clifton" for punitive damages caused the psychological stress of the situation, as well as damage of character, and loss of income following the ordeal.

Bristol-based attorney Johnny Ulmer, retained by the defendant, said in a letter to the court that the plaintiff was sentenced to six months at Elkhart County Corrections work release program back in October 2022 during a divorce and custody case. The woman allegedly left a note on her teen's car notifying her of a change of time for a doctor's appointment after a judge had ordered supervised visitation and was found in contempt of court for the incident, the affidavit reads. She was sentenced to work release in September 2022.

At work release, the woman alleged that Elkhart County Jail Officer Clifton on multiple occasions told her that he was turned on by her and frequently made sexual threats, and said that although she did inform her husband of the comments, she was fearful to report them.

When the plaintiff was arrested and ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence at the jailhouse and placed in a cell on Nov. 8, it didn't improve her situation — instead, things "took a downward spiral," court documents read.

"Officer Clifton's comments didn't compare to the torment she was subject to for the next 80 days," the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit also alleges that the toilet of the cell was overflowing with urine, feces, blood and used toilet paper, running onto the floor where she and two other women in the cell were ordered to lay their mats to sit and sleep. The other women, the lawsuit claims, told the plaintiff what it had been like since they'd arrived two days prior. It took 14 hours for the women to be moved to another cell with a functioning toilet, despite the plaintiff saying she'd attempted to speak to someone about it multiple times and they'd asked directly to be moved several times, court documents read. The other woman was released not long after the plaintiff arrived.

The plaintiff was assigned to laundry duty, but women assigned to laundry duty, she alleged, didn't always do laundry. Sometimes Cory, Cpl. Allen Brugh and Metzger would take them to "areas where there were no cameras," and they'd often come back in the late hours of the night with candy or pop, the court document reads.

The lawsuit alleges that occasionally the women would receive small bags of drugs under their bunk mat and that one defendant, Officer Metzger, would bring ink pens and needles to tattoo the inmates in exchange for sexual favors.

On Nov. 24, the plaintiff claimed in her lawsuit six girls were given new mattresses, so she asked about one because she had bruises from laying on the metal bunks, and Sgt. Michael Metzger told her that could be arranged for a sexual favor. She refused. Two days later, coming back from a shower, Metzger allegedly forced her to remove her towel and masturbated in front of her.

The plaintiff indicates in the lawsuit that many women in her cell were taken by him, and one of the women in the cell with her even confided that she believed she was pregnant by Metzger, and that had contracted genital herpes from him.

The plaintiff said in court documents that she is currently being treated for severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is in ongoing therapy, noting panic attacks, severe post-traumatic stress, and an inability to care for victims of sexual assault at the out-of-state hospital where she works as a registered nurse, from her experiences at the Elkhart County Jail.

Metzger was fired in February for not meeting deadlines as a shift sergeant, and Brugh was fired for allegedly spreading rumors that he was having sexual relations with a female supervisor, court documents read.

The case comes on the heels of a sexual misconduct conviction related to Elkhart County Drug Court case manager Peter Carpenter, who pleaded guilty in September to sexual misconduct of a participant of the program, and was sentenced to six years with the Indiana Department of Corrections, one year in prison, two on home detention, and three on probation.

