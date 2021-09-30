Correctional officers allegedly smuggled meth and marijuana into federal prison for bribes

Two former correctional officers face allegations claiming that they smuggled drugs into a Kansas maximum-security prison, according to the Justice Department.

Jacqueline Sifuentes, 25, and Cheyonte Harris, 29, are both former correctional officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center in Leavenworth, Kansas. During their time working at the prison, both allegedly used their positions to smuggle contraband into the prison in exchange for bribe payments, the documents stated.

AT LEAST 116 DEAD IN PRISON BATTLE THAT HAS LEFT BODIES 'DECAPITATED' AND 'DISMEMBERED'

A federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas returned two indictments on Sept. 22 that claim Sifuentes smuggled methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco, and other drugs into the prison, which she then sold to inmates. The indictments also claim Harris smuggled contraband into the prison and that she made material misrepresentations to the FBI when she was interviewed in April 2021.

Harris is charged with conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband and making false statements to federal agents, while Sifuentes is charged with conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband, bribery, and providing contraband to an inmate.

Harris and Sifuentes were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

If convicted of all counts, Harris will face up to 10 years in prison, while Sifuentes will face up to 40 years. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

CoreCivic, the owner and operator of the Leavenworth Detention Center, did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

