Corrections officer accused of harassment, scaring people with dog in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS – Authorities arrested a corrections officer earlier this week who apparently harassed and intimidated multiple people with his dog in St. Charles County.

Prosecutors have charged Bjorn Stotser, 40, with two counts of second-degree harassment, one count of fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest amid the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the charges stem from two separate incidents in St. Charles on or around Feb. 13.

National Weather Service reports ‘thundersnow’ in St. Louis

At one point, Stotser approached a man cleaning out his van near a St. Charles County apartment complex. Court documents allege that Stotser asked the man if he knew who he was, to which he replied no. Then, Stotser reportedly informed him he was a corrections officer with drug-sniffing dog.

Per court documents, Stotser questioned whether the man had drugs in his car, to which he replied “go ahead and check.” Moments later, Stotser asserted that the man did not live at the apartment complex and told him to leave. The man informed him he was a resident.

Later on, Stotser allegedly “charged” at the man and unleash his dog, who jumped on the victim “in an aggressive manner,” per court documents. After the situation dissolved, both Stotser and the victim contacted police.

At some point around that confrontation, Stotser arrived to the apartment leasing office with his dog and began arguing with one woman inside. Court documents state he “was highly agitated and got in her face,” also using profanity.

As a second person in the office intervened and asked Stotser to leave, he refused. Stotser “chest bumped” the second person in the office and left along with his dog, per court documents. One of the two involved occupants told police that the dog was running around unleashed and said the dog’s “temperament seemed to change” when Stotser became aggressive, per court documents.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Police later arrived to the apartment complex to question Stotser. Court documents allege he was asked to step outside and refused, also attempting to slam a door on police. Officers arrested him shortly after that.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stotser is being held at the Warren County Jail and had been employed with the St. Charles County Department of Corrections. Since his arrest, he has been placed on leave. Police also told the Post-Dispatch that he lied about his dog being a drug-sniffing police dog.

Missouri court records did not immediately disclosed Stotser’s next court date or bond conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.