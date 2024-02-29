Corrections officer admits guilt in connection with Bayside prison 'going away parties'

CAMDEN — Some inmates at a South Jersey prison were the victims of violent assaults orchestrated by corrections officers and known as "going away parties," a court document says.

The attacks at Bayside State Prison occurred from April through December 2019, according to allegations against a former officer at the Leesburg, Cumberland County, facility.

The officer, 34-year-old Joshua Hand of Millville, has admitted to violating the civil rights of two inmates, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

"Hand watched and did not attempt to intervene" when prisoners assaulted an inmate who was pinned on the floor on Dec. 5, 2019, says a charging document known as an information.

Accused of threatening woman: Former corrections officer gets prison term in Cumberland County

He similarly stood by later that day when another officer assaulted an inmate with a broomstick, it says.

Hand, whose attorney could not be reached for comment, did not report the use of force in either case.

What happened at prison's going-away parties?

According to the information, the beatings targeted inmates "prior to their departure from the prison or their transfer to another unit or facility."

It says some Bayside officers "at a minimum" orchestrated the assaults and recruited inmates to beat a victim.

In some cases, it adds, officers "either helped to restrain the inmate and/ or directly participated in the physical assault of the inmate."

The assaults occurred in a kitchen area that did not have surveillance cameras, according to the information.

It notes the victim of the first assault did not tell authorities he'd been injured due to a concern that could postpone his discharge date.

Hand was paid $76,600 a year, according to state pension records.

Another former officer is imprisoned

He admitted guilt on Monday, Feb. 26, to depriving both victims of the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, the statement says.

He is to be sentenced July 2 by U.S. District Judge Karen Williams in Camden federal court.

Another former Bayside officer, 44-year-old John Makos of Millville, last year was sentenced to a 30-month prison term for his role in the assaults.

Makos, who also was fined $10,000, is being held at a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Joshua Hand admits to violating the civil rights of Bayside inmates