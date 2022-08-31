Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The inmate has been separated from the general population and will complete an internal discipline process, prison officials say.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has also been notified.

The name of the inmate and the officer is unknown at this time.

No further information was made available.

