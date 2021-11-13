Corrections officer charged with bringing contraband into Travis County jail

The Travis County Sheriff's Office arrested a corrections officer on suspicion of bringing prohibited substances and items into a correctional facility, officials said.

Corrections officer Jose Esquivel was charged Friday with the third-degree felony after a supervisor on Oct. 20 received a report from an inmate that Esquivel "was bringing contraband into the Travis County Correctional Complex in exchange for monetary compensation," officials said.

He was still being held Saturday in the Travis County Jail on a $15,000 bond, county records show.

"I'm disappointed that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer engaged in this kind of act. When one of our own is arrested, the impact is felt throughout the agency," Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a written statement.

"We hold our employees to a very high standard of conduct and accountability. When it comes to our attention that an employee has potentially violated the law, we act swiftly to investigate the matter and take appropriate action," Hernandez added.

An internal investigation was opened, followed by a criminal investigation, and Esquivel was reassigned to administrative duties that did not involve inmate interaction, officials said.

Esquivel, 25, has been employed with the Travis County Sheriff's Office since Sept. 10, 2018. His case is under review for administrative or disciplinary action.

