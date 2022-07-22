Corrections officer charged with bringing contraband into Trenton jail

Jul. 22—A corrections officer at Trenton Correctional Institution has been charged with providing contraband to a prisoner.

Colette Antionette Dunbar, 31, of Aiken, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, providing contraband to a prisoner, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

The charges against her involve bringing about 260 grams of a substance that field tested positive as marijuana into the Trenton Correctional Institution, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to the news release, the Office of Investigations and Intelligence released an arrest warrant for Dunbar on July 21.

Dunbar will be terminated from her position, according to the release.