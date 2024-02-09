Corrections officer charged with sexual conduct with a Shelby County Jail inmate

A deputy jailer with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office has been charged with sexual conduct with an inmate after allegedly having sex with a Shelby County Jail inmate.

SCSO corrections deputy Akira Jones was placed on leave without pay in December after a complaint was filed for having intercourse with an inmate and a criminal investigation identified her as a suspect.

SCSO notified the Shelby County District Attorney's Office of the complaint, and SCSO personnel worked to bring a case before a grand jury for inditement. Sexual conduct with an inmate is a Class E felony.

Jones was hired by SCSO in May.

