Corrections officer gets no jail time after wife's fatal fall from parking garage

A corrections officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with his newlywed wife's 2019 death.

Bradley Jenkins, a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time of his wife's death, was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2019, and he pleaded guilty to that charge.

Alissa Martin, who was 27 and also a corrections officer, recorded a fight between herself and her husband in a St. Louis parking garage near Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals play.

In the video, Martin yells at Jenkins, then 30, to stop hitting her in the face before she drops her phone. Martin was found dead at the bottom of the parking garage.

ILLINOIS NEWLYWED CHARGED IN WIFE'S DEADLY FALL FROM ST LOUIS PARKING GARAGE

Bradley Jenkins, a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time of his wife's death, was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2019, and he pleaded guilty to that charge.

"Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls and you hear the thump of her body hitting the ground," a police affidavit obtained by the Chicago Tribune states.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

MAN CHARGED AFTER WIFE RECORDS FIGHT ENDING WITH DEADLY FALL

Alissa Martin, who was 27 and also a corrections officer, recorded a fight between herself and her husband in a St. Louis parking garage near Busch Stadium.

Authorities located Martin's phone still recording on the seventh floor of the parking garage, according to the Tribune.

ST. LOUIS-AREA MUNICIPAL WORKER ACCUSED OF RUNNING OVER TV PHOTOJOURNALIST

Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault, but a grand jury declined to indict him, and he was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to the St. Louis-Dispatch.

Martin's mother is in an ongoing wrongful-death legal battle against Jenkins, a bar and the parking garage where her daughter was found dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Original article source: Corrections officer gets no jail time after wife's fatal fall from parking garage