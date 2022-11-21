Corrections officer pleads guilty to civil-rights abuse at Bayside State Prison

CAMDEN – A corrections officer at a South Jersey prison stood by during “orchestrated” attacks by inmates on fellow captives, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

John Makos, 42, of Millville admitted to conspiring with others to deny inmates their right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The civil rights violations allegedly occurred from April through December 2019 at the medium-security men’s prison in Leesburg, Cumberland County.

A September 2021 indictment said Makos and at least one other corrections officer established an informal system "of physical punishments for actual and perceived violations of the prison's rules," according to a September 2021 indictment.

It said the attacks were “orchestrated” in the prison’s kitchen “out of sight of surveillance cameras."

Makos on several occasions took one inmate to a kitchen area where the victijm was required "to place his hands behind his head, spread his legs, and face away" from Makos, the indictment says.

It asserts Makos "then would repeatedly punch" the victim.

Makos sought to ensure the victims would not report any abuse "by in part holding the status of the inmates' relatively desirable jobs in the prison's kitchens over their heads."

"There was no legitimate law enforcement purpose for the assaults, which on occasion resulted in bodily injury," the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

In one instance, it said, Makos allegedly looked on, but did not intervene, as inmates assaulted a victim who’d been pinned to the floor.

The victim was punched around 25 times, but Makos did not report the use of force as required by his position, says a charging document known as an information.

Makos entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden federal court.

An attorney for Makos declined to comment.

Makos currently faces civil allegations of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotion distress in a lawsuit brought in state court by four former Bayside inmates.

A fifth inmate makes similar claims in a federal lawsuit.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Feds: John Makos punished inmates at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg