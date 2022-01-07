Corrections officer trainee accidentally shot self after being struck by hot bullet casing

A Florida corrections officer trainee accidentally shot herself during a gun range exercise after reacting to a hot shell casing that went into her shirt, according to an investigative report of the August incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday closed its investigation into the accidental death of Whitney Cloud during a training exercise at the Wakulla Correctional Institution firing range. Investigators found Cloud died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Previous coverage: Florida Department of Corrections officer trainee dies from accidental firearm discharge in Wakulla

Cloud, 25, of Tallahassee, was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she died a few days later. Investigators later interviewed instructors and cadets who were on scene Aug. 26.

"Upon arrival of Cloud at TMH, a single spent shell casing fell from the torso area of Cloud's clothing," the report said. "It is believed that the spent casing was ejected from another trainee's firearm and went down the front of Cloud's shirt ....

"It should be noted this is common when conducting firearms training and having trainees stand side by side while conducting courses of fire," the report added.

She suddenly reached for her collar while holding a loaded pistol that fired, the report said.

Cloud began what was to be a career in public safety at the end of June. She was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution and was enrolled in the Harry K. Singletary Training Academy in Crawfordville.

► Read Whitney Cloud's obituary here

At the time, then-Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch called the death a “tragedy.”

“As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community," he said in a statement. "We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her loved ones and fellow officers.”

Story continues

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Corrections trainee accidentally shot self, FDLE investigation shows