Corrections officer traveled to WNC for sex with toddler; sentenced in federal court

ASHEVILLE — A former corrections officer was sentenced in federal court Nov. 2 for traveling to Hendersonville to engage in illicit sex acts with a minor, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Dena J. King, announced in a news release.

John Allen Biggins, 42, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, will serve 17 years in prison, after he pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Following his release from prison, Biggins will have a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender, the news release said.

On June 14, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents became involved in a “covert, online investigation” in which they targeted individuals using “the dark web and seeking to travel” for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual acts with minors, according to a criminal affidavit.

Agents received private messages from a user called “Bigjohnbiggie” ― later identified as Biggins ― claiming he had engaged in sex with his underage stepdaughter and expressing interest in engaging in sexual acts with the undercover agent’s purported 4-year-old daughter. At one point, Biggins discussed “in detail the sexual acts he would like to engage in” with the toddler, the affidavit said.

More: Blue Ridge Parkway attempted kidnapping: Man faces federal charges, used Snapchat to track

On July 8, 2022, Biggins traveled from his home in Tennessee, to Hendersonville, and met with the undercover officer, intending to engage in these acts with his falsified daughter. After meeting at a pre-determined location and talking for about an hour, the undercover agent and Biggins walked toward the agent’s vehicle so Biggins could see “specific articles of clothing previously purchased for the child,” the affidavit said.

Biggens was then arrested and found to be in possession of child pornography images and videos as well as a personally owned Glock 17, 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and other police equipment, the news release said.

At the time, Biggens was serving as a corrections officer at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release. Once he learned of the offense, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy “immediately terminated Biggins,” the release said.

“I’m thankful for the work of Homeland Security Investigations agents who identified this predator and took immediate action,” Cassidy said in the news release. “I hope this case sends a very clear message that no matter where you work or what title you hold, we have no tolerance for those seeking to sexually exploit and abuse children.”

More: Georgia man sentenced after traveling to WNC to engage in sex act with child

More: Asheville serial bank robber sentenced; used 'toxic gas,' 'motion sensor;' hit 3 states

King credited Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation that led to Biggin’s sentence and thanked HSI and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office “for taking swift action.”

“As a sworn officer of the law, Biggins compromised public trust and violated federal statutes,” King said in the news release. “Protecting our children from harm is one of our highest priorities and identifying and prosecuting predators like Biggins is at the forefront of our efforts to combat child sexual exploitation.”

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

“Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims,” the news release said.

Need help?

If adults know or suspect a child has been sexually assaulted or physically abused, the N.C. SAFE Child Act requires them to report it to law enforcement. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and needs help or resources, contact:

Our Voice: (For ages 13 and older) 828-255-7576, ourvoicenc.org.

Mountain Child Advocacy Center: (For ages 17 and younger), 828-213-9824, mtncac.org.

RAINN: (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) 800-656-4673, rainn.org.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Officer traveled to Hendersonville for sex acts with minor, sentenced