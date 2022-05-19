Corrections officer tried to sell smuggled porn to inmates in Alabama, sheriff says

A corrections officer was caught trying to smuggle flash drives of porn and other contraband into the jail where he worked to sell to inmates, according to an Alabama sheriff’s office.

The officer, Frederick Johnson, faces 21 counts of “promoting prison contraband” after he was caught attempting to bring the items — which included a camera, camera watch and phone chargers — into the Mobile County Metro Jail in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 17, according to a statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were conducting random checks of employees as they arrived for work on May 17 when they found the contraband in Johnson’s bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Mobile County Metro Jail houses about 1,500 inmates per day, according to the sheriff’s office. Mobile is about 250 miles south of Birmingham.

