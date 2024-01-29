Corrections officer at Wayne County Jail accused of trafficking with inmate

RICHMOND, Ind. — A corrections officer at the Wayne County Jail has been accused of delivering drugs to an prisoner.

Adrian Jo Blanton, 24, was charged Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to court documents, Blanton in August agreed to deliver strips of suboxone — a narcotic medication at times prescribed to treat addiction to opioids — to a prisoner in the jail in exchange for $2,000.

The inmate — Shawn Christopher Lee Farrow, 30, of Centerville — was found to have 64 suboxone strips in his possession on Aug. 24, according to an affidavit, which said the inmate was then investigated for "selling the strips for profit."

According to that document, recordings of conversations in the jail — and of phone conversations, from the jail, involving Farrow — show that the prisoner and Blanton spoke about the conspiracy on Aug. 9, and that Farrow had subsequent conversations with others about the delivery of the suboxone, and cash, to Blanton's home.

A trial date has apparently not yet been set in Blanton's case.

Online court records reflect no charges against Farrow related to the conspiracy.

He has been held in the jail since July 3, and is awaiting trial on 14 charges spread over four Wayne Superior Court 1 cases — three counts each of dealing in meth and dealing in a narcotic drug, two counts of dealing in cocaine, and single counts of driving while suspended, intimidation, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth and possession of a narcotic drug.

Four of the dealing charges are Level 2 felonies carrying maximum 30-year prison terms.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

