Corrections worker wins a million dollar settlement in wrongful termination lawsuit

Getty Images / Creatas RF Gavel and scales

A Tallahassee woman Monday secured a $1 million settlement in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Florida Department of Corrections.

The former employee in DOC’s human resources department had noticed a pattern of what she considered race-based pay discrimination in compensation for the department's employees.

Celena Grant reported her findings to DOC and, after getting no satisfaction, filed complaints with the Florida Commission on Human Relations and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in March of 2018.

Six months later she was fired.

Florida Department of Corrections logo.

More news about state workers:

A federal jury did not rule on the discrimination allegation, but Grant’s attorney, Tiffany Cruz, said it did find DOC had retaliated against her for filing the complaints.

On Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker awarded Grant $700,000 for emotional pain and mental anguish, $300,000 for lost wages and benefits, and another $52,692.70 in compensation to find employment.

“I hope agencies understand this conduct is not going to be tolerated,” said Cruz.

DOC has moved to reduce the settlement with motions that argue Grant did not adequately pursue employment after termination.

But the court found that two years' worth of what is called "front pay" is appropriate in the case, and for the time being, DOC owes Grant $1,052,692.70.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahassee

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Fired by Florida for race complaint, woman wins $1 million lawsuit