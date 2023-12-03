Correia moved to Philadelphia prison; Fall River store sells $25M lotto ticket: Top stories
As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.
Top stories this past week included:
Christmas coming a little bit early for the Joseph Case softball team. They recently received their Division IV state championship rings in front of family and friends during a banquet at the Fall River Country Club.
The latest Greater Fall River real estate report, featuring a colonial in Westport that sold for $955,000. The home on White Oak Run was custom built in 2003, and features a spacious chef’s kitchen, an elegant great room, a comforting primary suite, a cozy den, and a bonus room. Check out this property, as well as other recent top-sellers.
These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:
Jasiel Correia moved to federal prison in Philadelphia: Where the ex-Fall River mayor is now
Convicted former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II has been transferred from a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire, where he began serving a six-year sentence in April 2022 to the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.
Why he was transferred is not known.
Herald News reporter Jo C. Goode has the story on the facility where the ex-mayor is now.
Fall River store sells $25 million lottery ticket
A $25 million "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" winning lottery ticket was purchased at Red's convenience store in Fall River.
Percy Law Group 2023 Lottery Trust-19 of Taunton has claimed the prize.
Trustee Thomas J. Percy, representing the trust, said "the winner is a kind and thoughtful person who is looking to do the right things in life, and winning this prize will help them accomplish this."
Fall River Police fire man charged with having child porn
A city police officer arrested in June on a charge that he allegedly possessed child pornography, has been fired from the Fall River Police Department.
Michael Morin, 38, was terminated as of Nov. 10, according to Police Chief Paul Gauvin.
He is accused of having possession of nude images of his then 17-year-old girlfriend on his cellphone.
Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.
Ever tried Korean corn dog covered in Cheetos? It's on Chicken Story's menu in 2 locations
On the local dining scene, foodies who are looking to check out Korean street food should pay a visit to Chicken Story.
Owner Jaewoo Choi is riding the wave of popularity Korean food has experienced in recent years at his 111 Stafford Road location that opened this past spring.
He's serving up Instagram-ready culinary creations like Korean corn dogs, boba tea, and Korean fried chicken.
Somerset Berkley star signs letter of intent to Bentley
For Karissa Albin, the hard work has paid off.
After growing up watching her siblings play sports, and then getting out onto the field herself, Albin will now be continuing her athletic pursuits at the college level.
The Raider star recently signed a national letter of intent in front of family and friends at Somerset Berkley Regional High School to continue her field hockey career at Division II Bentley University.
Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes
