Correvio Obtains Interim Order For Plan Of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Correvio Pharma Corp. ("Correvio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORV) (TSX: CORV), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing hospital drugs, today announced that it has obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") authorizing the holding of an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Securityholders (as defined below) and matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders and holders of options, restricted share units and phantom share units (collectively, the "Securityholders") will be asked to, among other things, pass a special resolution relating to the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), involving the Company and a subsidiary of ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited ("ADVANZ PHARMA"). As announced in the Company's press release on March 16, 2020, the Arrangement will be carried out pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated March 15, 2020 among Correvio, ADVANZ PHARMA and its subsidiary (the "Arrangement Agreement").

The Company will hold the Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/202877707 on May 15, 2020 commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time).

Meeting materials including a notice of annual general and special meeting of Securityholders and management information circular, are scheduled to be mailed to Securityholders of record as of April 6, 2020 in advance of the Meeting in accordance with statutory requirements and the interim order. Upon completion of the mailing to Securityholders, the materials for the Meeting will be filed by the Company and will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Securityholders should carefully review all Meeting materials as they contain important information concerning the Arrangement and the rights and entitlements of the Securityholders.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA operates an international specialty pharmaceutical business with a diversified portfolio of more than 200 branded and unbranded products, and sales in more than 90 countries, and going forward, is focused on becoming the leading platform for niche established medicines, with advanced commercial capabilities throughout Western Europe.

ADVANZ PHARMA's registered office is in Jersey, Channel Islands. ADVANZ PHARMA operates globally through its subsidiaries in Sydney, Australia; London, England; Mumbai, India; Dublin, Ireland; St. Helier, Jersey; and in Helsingborg Sweden.

About Correvio Pharma Corp.

Correvio Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative, high-quality brands that meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients. With a commercial presence and distribution network covering over 60 countries worldwide, Correvio develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the in-hospital, acute care market segment. The Company's portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes: Xydalba™ (dalbavancin hydrochloride), for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Zevtera®/Mabelio® (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community- and hospital-acquired pneumonia (CAP, HAP); Brinavess® (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm; Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome. Correvio's pipeline of product candidates includes Trevyent®, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil, the world's leading treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Correvio is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (CORV) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (CORV). For more information, please visit our web site www.correvio.com.

Correvio's Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenue or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs and other information that may not be based on historical fact. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of terminology such as "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "look forward to" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate.