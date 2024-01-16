Corrie reveals downward spiral for Simon after Peter's exit

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has revealed that Simon Barlow will be heading on a downward spiral following his dad Peter's exit.

While Simon has been drinking a lot on frequent nights out for a while, Peter's sudden departure last month and Simon's absence at his big farewell appear to have made Simon's drinking habits worse.

In scenes that will air next week, Simon's unhappy mood continues when new arrival Bobby Crawford enjoys winding him up at the factory.

Carla Barlow soon orders the pair back to work, and she later tells Simon and Bobby that she wants them to meet in the Bistro for some team bonding, with the first round on her.

Later in the week, in The Rovers, Simon admits to Bobby that he threw a sickie from work to go on an all-day bender with his mates, and he's now got the hangover from hell.

When Simon returns late to work, Beth Sutherland points out that nobody else would get away with Simon's kind of behaviour.

After Kirk Sutherland sprains his ankle, Carla orders Simon to take the Underworld van and make the delivery in his place - but Simon refuses to make the trip.

Is this set to be the end of Simon's special treatment at work?

Simon will soon be involved in a dramatic crash storyline, when he and Sam Blakeman are caught up in a road accident after Simon agrees to drive Sam to school.

It has also been reported that Simon will be making his exit from the soap over the summer, with actor Alex Bain due to leave his role after 15 years playing Simon.

