Corrie shares first look as Bernie Winter returns to Weatherfield

Coronation Street has revealed a first look at Bernie Winter's return to Weatherfield, following her time behind bars.

Bernie was handed a prison sentence before Christmas after she was caught out for illegally selling electronics, as part of a scam to help raise money for her son Paul Foreman to buy equipment to help him live with his Motor Neurone Disease.

Bernie and her family were devastated by the fact that she had to spend Christmas in jail, but it looks like she will be heading back home very soon.

In scenes airing on Friday, January 19, Bernie is released from custody. After she arrives back on the cobbles, Bernie calls at The Rovers to find that Paul, Billy Mayhew and Dev Alahan have organised a surprise party for her.

As her friends and neighbours gather to celebrate her release, Bernie is overwhelmed – but there is still plenty for her family to deal with.

With Paul's MND progressing, he has decided to try to move forward with his assisted dying plan.

Recently, as his symptoms have progressed further, Paul has confided in Todd Grimshaw about his feelings 0ver the possibility of ending his own life.

Todd is sympathetic to Paul and takes him to see Dr Gaddas. But when she refuses to prescribe him morphine, Paul soon turns to Abi Webster for help instead.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association , which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

The charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 7pm to 10.30pm. Calls are free.



