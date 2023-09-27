'This is corruption': Prosecutors seek prison for ex-Cincinnati Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld to between 33 and 41 months in prison, while his attorneys have asked for a sentence that includes no incarceration.

Late Tuesday, both sides filed documents outlining their views on a potential sentence for Sittenfeld, who last year was convicted of bribery and attempted extortion. A jury in federal court in Cincinnati found him not guilty on four other counts.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole will impose the sentence on Oct. 10.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said what Sittenfeld did "was not a single event, one-off deal, or momentary lapse in judgment."

His actions "were part of a broader strategy to use his position of power within local government and his prospects for higher office to extract financial contributions out of individuals who regularly conducted city business," prosecutors said. "In doing so, Sittenfeld made clear that his support for their city business was tied directly to their contributions to him. This is not faithful public service or even 'politics as usual' − this is corruption."

Sittenfeld's attorneys, however, asked for a sentence of probation, with 2,000 hours of community service and/or home confinement for one year.

Sittenfeld's life, they said in a 61-page sentencing memorandum, "has been devoted to helping others and public service." They called the crimes he was charged with a "single aberrant act."

His attorneys acknowledged that federal sentencing guidelines, which direct judges on the prison terms they should impose, do call for a prison term. His attorneys, however, calculated that term between 15 and 21 months. Even so, they asked Cole to disregard that.

Before the Sittenfeld case, they argue, "it appears that no public official has ever been convicted of corruption charges on the basis of accepting publicly reported campaign donations, which resulted in no personal gain, where no express quid pro quo occurred."

2022 trial

At last year's trial, prosecutors said Sittenfeld accepted bribes in various meetings with undercover FBI agents who were posing as developers of a building at 435 Elm St. Downtown.

In December 2018, Sittenfeld met with the undercover agents and accepted $20,000 in checks from multiple limited liability companies to his political action committee.

Prosecutors have asked Cole to order Sittenfeld, as part of his sentence, to repay that money to the government.

Since being found guilty in July 2022, Sittenfeld and his attorneys have challenged his convictions. Among the arguments, they said soliciting and accepting donations to the political action committee was protected by the First Amendment.

In April, Cole upheld the convictions.

Prosecutors: Sittenfeld hasn't accepted responsibility for conduct

Prosecutors, in the sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, said Sittenfeld still hasn't accepted responsibility for his conduct.

Prosecutors also said the $20,000 in bribe payments Sittenfeld received in return for guaranteeing votes in support of the 435 Elm St. project "does not illustrate the full scope of Sittenfeld's corruption."

Prosecutors described Sittenfeld's conversations with local developer Chinedum Ndukwe who needed help with that development project, which prosecutors said was floundering in city bureaucracy.

Prosecutors said Sittenfeld threatened Ndukwe − while at the same time saying he was "fond of (Ndukwe) as a friend."

At one point, after asking Ndukwe to collect $10,000 in campaign contributions, Sittenfeld told Ndukwe, "I mean, you don't want me to be like, 'Hey Chin, like, love you but can't."

Nduke testified at the trial that Sittenfeld made it "very clear that if I donated, he was going to support and be supportive in my efforts, and if I didn't he wasn't going to be supportive."

Prosecutors said: "These are not the acts of a faithful public servant, but instead the machinations of someoneabusing his public office to further his own agenda."

Sentencing memo chronicles Sittenfeld's life

A sentencing memorandum filed by Sittenfeld's attorneys has a table of contents with topics including:

“The Sittenfeld family”

“Student leader and role model”

“Princeton”

“Oxford"

“A voice for those without money, power and influence”

It chronicles Sittenfeld’s entire life and includes references to nearly 200 letters written by Sittenfeld’s family members, lifelong friends, community members and various faith leaders. There are testimonials and specific examples of Sittenfeld’s character from constituents he has helped, former federal prosecutors, Cincinnati police officers, journalists who covered City Hall, and elected officials of both political parties.

It describes Sittenfeld as a husband and father, who has turned to religion and spends his days writing and caring for his two young sons.

Current Councilman Reggie Harris, who is chairman of council’s Budget and Finance Committee, wrote one of the letters, talking about how he sought and got advice from Sittenfeld after Harris was elected in 2021 and Sittenfeld was awaiting trial.

Harris wrote: “During the first three months of my term after being elected in 2021, I had a weekly call with P.G. every Thursday at 9:00 a.m. These calls provided me with a safe space to express my thoughts, ask questions, and vent … What struck me the most was that during one of the most difficult times in his life, instead of withdrawing, P.G. chose to invest his time in volunteering and helping others in meaningful ways that went unnoticed by most. This is the P.G. I know."

Former Hamilton County assistant prosecutor and current KMK Law partner Greg Hartmann recalled how Sittenfeld and his wife hosted dinners with leaders from varied backgrounds, where no topics were off limits.

"I enjoyed those conversations and could see P.G.’s passion for our community up close," Hartmann said.

Emotional toll of prosecution

The memorandum goes on to talk about the heartbreak the entire family felt over the death of Sittenfeld’s father, Paul, after Sittenfeld’s arrest in 2020.

Many people who know the Sittenfeld family, the memorandum says, noted the severe physical and emotional toll that Sittenfeld’s prosecution took on both his parents, especially his father, who was already in vulnerable health.

Beverly Grant, a retired Procter & Gamble executive whose son worked with Sittenfeld in high school, wrote: “I do believe that P.G.’s father died from a broken heart due to the arrest of his only son.”

The memorandum also describes how Sittenfeld, since his arrest, found a deeper faith. Sittenfeld, it says, was influenced by finding a spiritual mentor in Cyrus Habib, a blind Rhodes Scholar and graduate of Yale Law School who went on to become the youngest Lieutenant Governor in the country in the state of Washington before choosing not to run for reelection in order to become a Jesuit priest.

Habib said Sittenfeld reached out to him about two and a half years ago.

"P.G. wasn’t seeking my legal or political advice," Habib said. "He had read about my becoming a Jesuit and was hoping that we could speak on a spiritual level.”

'A flawed and imperfect person'

A letter Sittenfeld wrote is described in the sentencing memorandum, although it's not quoted directly.

Sittenfeld apparently said in the letter that he "is a flawed and imperfect person."

But "when considered in the aggregate," Sittenfeld's attorneys say, "(his life) has been one of consistent and sincere service to others.”

Sittenfeld is one of three former city council members to be convicted in recent years on federal corruption charges. One, Tamaya Dennard, has already served a prison sentence

Dennard pleaded guilty in 2020 to an honest services fraud charge and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, although she ended up serving about 12 months. Federal inmates can earn good time credit, reducing the length of their prison terms.

Dennard, who once worked as Sittenfeld's chief of staff, was accused of accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to exchange her votes for money.

In June, Jeff Pastor pleaded guilty in a bribery scheme that dated back to 2018, his first year in office. Pastor was accused of receiving $55,000 from an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer and cooperating witnesses. He has not yet been sentenced.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P.G. Sittenfeld: Feds seek prison term in Cincinnati corruption trial