Corruption trial of ex-Ald. Ed Burke to resume after weeklong COVID-related delay

After a sluggish start to jury selection and a weeklong COVID-related delay, the historic corruption trial of former Chicago Ald. Edward Burke is finally expected to head to opening statements Thursday after a jury is empaneled.

The trial had been scheduled to kick off in earnest a week ago. But soon after convening the fourth day of proceedings on Nov. 9, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall announced that one of the lawyers in the case was sick and two others were not feeling well, forcing her to tell everyone to stay away from courthouse.

“Sorry for this news, but it is in our time,” Kendall said. “Stay healthy, and make sure you drink your orange juice and get your sleep. Because we have work to do.”

The delay means the trial, which is expected to last about six weeks, will almost certainly bump right up to the Christmas holiday, if not beyond.

A total of 54 potential jurors were questioned over three days last week, with 37 making it through “for cause” strikes to the next round.

Questioning is slated to resume at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, with the goal of getting at least 10 more people through the first phase of selection. After that, attorneys can use their peremptory strikes to knock out a set number of jurors without having to give a reason.

Once a jury of 12 regular members and four alternates is empaneled, opening statements will being begin, likely sometime after a lunch break.

The son of a Democratic ward boss and alderman, Burke, 79, served more than 50 years on the City Council and allegedly ran the Finance Committee like his own personal fiefdom before his office was dramatically raided by the FBI in November 2018.

Burke is charged with 14 counts, including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Burke’s longtime ward aide, Peter Andrews Jr., 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

Cui, 52, a real estate developer from Lake Forest, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, three counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

