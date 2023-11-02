While corruption in Ukraine remains a major problem, it does not directly impact the distribution and use of U.S. military assistance to the country, U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink told Fox News on Nov. 1.

“There is a long history of corruption issues in Ukraine, and, frankly, throughout the region,” said Brink.

“It is a problem of the Soviet legacy that affects many countries. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has truly changed societal attitudes toward corruption, it is no longer tolerated. This is one of the reasons why we see and hear about it. And I think that's good.”

The ambassador added that no piece U.S. of military hardware has been used out of turn.

"I can say that no piece of [military] hardware has been used out of turn, just like no piece of humanitarian assistance or any direct budgetary support," stressed Brink.

She assured that the United States is monitoring the potential for corruption related to U.S. armaments, such as the Hawk short-range air defense system. As Brink noted, the Ukrainians are open to all compliance measures and other types of assistance in this direction.

Moreover, according to Brink, the Ukrainian government has taken many steps to combat corruption, she specifically mentioned the "prosecution of several high-ranking officials and MPs."

