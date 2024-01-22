Corry woman charged in husband's killing was free on bond in Girard vehicle crash, pursuit

A Corry woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband inside their Essex Street residence on Friday morning was free on bond at the time after Girard police charged her in November in a vehicle assault and police pursuit that ended in Ohio.

Kellie A. Hellmann, 58, remained in the Erie County Prison without bond Monday on criminal homicide and other charges in the fatal stabbing of 59-year-old Paul Hellmann II at 312 Essex St. early Friday morning. Corry police said they learned of the stabbing after Hellmann walked into the Corry Police Department Friday morning and admitted to stabbing her husband.

The stabbing occurred 17 days before Hellmann was scheduled to appear before Springfield Township District Judge Jeff Gadley for her preliminary hearing on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing police in the Girard police case from Nov. 12.

Police accuse her in that case of ramming a woman's vehicle twice before fleeing the area and leading police on a high-speed pursuit into Ohio, where she was eventually apprehended in Kingsville, about 22 miles west of Girard.

Hellmann was arraigned in that case on Nov. 21 and was free after posting her $50,000 bond on Dec. 8, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing before Gadley was still scheduled for Feb. 6 as of Monday.

Admission and body found

Paul Hellmann died of a single stab wound to the chest, Corry police reported. Officers who went to check on his welfare after they said Hellmann admitted to stabbing her husband found him face-down on the living room floor of the Essex Street residence, according to information in Hellmann's criminal complaint.

Paul Hellmann was pronounced dead at the scene at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

Investigators wrote in Hellmann's criminal complaint that she walked into the Corry Police Department on Friday at 7:45 a.m. and said she stabbed her husband around midnight as he was sleeping in a recliner in the home's living room. Hellmann said she then left the residence and her husband, who was still alive, locked the door behind her, according to information in the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

Hellmann told police she then walked around and "stayed stationary" before deciding to go to the Corry police station, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

A possible motive in the stabbing was not outlined in Hellmann's criminal complaint.

Confrontation and pursuit

Hellmann came to the attention of Girard police in the assault and pursuit incident on the early afternoon of Nov. 12, when police received a report of a hit-and-run accident. When an officer went to speak to the victim, the officer spotted a Chevrolet Malibu traveling the wrong way on Wall Street and turning left on Main Street at a high speed, according to information in the affidavit filed with Hellmann's criminal complaint.

As police attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, the Chevrolet nearly hit a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser and swerved to get close to several other vehicles as if attempting to hit them or run them off the road, the Girard officer wrote in the affidavit.

The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph as the Chevrolet traveled into Ohio and involved police in Conneaut and Kingsville. Kingsville police eventually stopped the fleeing car by using "spike strips," and Hellmann was taken into custody, the officer wrote in the affidavit.

When Girard police later spoke to the victim of the hit-and-run, she told them that Hellmann had blocked the victim's vehicle at Main and Walnut streets by pulling in front of her. The victim said when she asked Hellmann what the issue was, Hellmann replied, "Why don't you drive so I can hit you," the officer wrote in the affidavit. Hellmann then reportedly put her car in reverse and tried to ram the victim's vehicle, but the victim drove off and pulled into the parking lot of a local business, according to the affidavit.

The victim said Hellmann then rammed her vehicle twice, damaging it, before driving off, police reported.

The victim was not reported injured in the incident.

