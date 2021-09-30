Corsair's first gaming monitor is the 32-inch, 1440p Xeneon

Corsair is getting into the monitor business with its first gaming display. The Xeneon 32QHD165 has a 1440p, 32-inch display that has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. There's support for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technology, and the company claims the monitor has a 1ms response time.

The IPS LED screen uses quantum dot tech and has 400 nits of brightness, with 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Adobe RGB and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The Xeneon has thin bezels and 178-degree viewing angles, both horizontally and vertically.

Corsair says the monitor is integrated with its iCue and Elgato Stream Deck software to make it easy to change settings on the fly, depending on what you're using the Xeneon for. As for connectivity, expect dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 slot, a pair of USB-C outlets, two USB 3.1 ports and, best of all, a 3.5mm headphone jack.