Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Corsair Gaming's (NASDAQ:CRSR) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Corsair Gaming is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$175m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$476m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Corsair Gaming has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Corsair Gaming compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Corsair Gaming.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Corsair Gaming are quite reassuring. Over the last four years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 89%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 35% of the business, which is more than it was four years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line On Corsair Gaming's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Corsair Gaming is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 46% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Corsair Gaming that you might find interesting.

