Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shareholders have endured a 42% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 42% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Corsair Gaming didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Corsair Gaming's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 22%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 42% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Corsair Gaming shareholders are down 42% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 2.9%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Corsair Gaming that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

