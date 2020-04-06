Corsica Partners Releases White Paper: Navigating Employment And Recruiting Pipeline Development Priorities Through A Pandemic (COVID-19)

BOSTON, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Partners published its seminal white paper asserting recommendations and insights that reveal how progressive public and privately-backed market-leading firms plan to thrive post-pandemic, not simply settle for survival.

"Every organization will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis either stronger or notably weaker," asserts Dan Veitkus, CEO and Managing Partner of the firm. "The question that every leader, every organization, every individual must ask themselves is this: 'Which side of the balance do I intend to be counted on?'"

The white paper frames a response to the challenges and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, promotes the best practices that are being applied by public and private sector organizations, respected recruiting firms, and discerning candidates to address pointed questions, including but not limited to:

How do we stay a step ahead in the war for talent under the current restricted work environments?

What is the best way to disposition and care for candidates during this time of crisis?

How do we preserve the momentum we had developed prior to COVID-19 to recruit and onboard exceptional talent in a fiercely competitive marketplace?

Can we responsibly mitigate cost without introducing further risk to our talent pipeline?

About Corsica Partners

Corsica Partners is a global executive search, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and growth advisory firm, founded in 2006 on the premise that there is no substitute for actual operating experience to effectively serve clients. We serve some of the most respected Fortune 500 public brands and privately-backed technology companies across the globe. Our partners are all former technology executives who spent decades building, growing, and leading businesses, uniquely positioning us to combine practical insights, perspectives, and functional expertise with an unparalleled background in search and executive coaching. This is why discerning Customers and Investors trust Corsica Partners to build their leadership teams and scale their organizations. Who are you trusting to build your team?

Learn more about how we can help your organization navigate your most important talent acquisition priorities, or download a copy of this whitepaper at: http://corsicateam.com

