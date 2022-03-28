Corsican protesters hold bonfire, taunt riot police

Outside a French barracks in Corsica, pro-independence activists taunt riot police and burn tyres as a tense protest over claims police officers direspected a nationalist's funeral descends into chaos.

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine

    Thousands of Russians marched through Prague on Saturday, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Carrying signs that read "Killer" over a picture of President Vladimir Putin and chanting "No to War", protesters walked from Prague's Peace Square through the centre of the Czech capital. "We are against Putin," said Alexander Sibrimov, a 19-year-old student who attended the protest with his father.

  • Biden will reportedly propose a 'billionaire minimum income tax' in his budget

    The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax calls for a 20% minimum tax rate on American households worth more than $100 million — essentially, the top 0.01%.

  • Biden to propose minimum tax on billionaires as part of 2023 budget

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a minimum tax on billionaires as part of the fiscal 2023 budget that is expected to be unveiled on Monday, a document released by the White House showed. Biden's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would set a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million, in a plan that would mostly target the United States' more than 700 billionaires, according to a White House fact sheet released on Saturday. The plan would require such households to pay the minimum tax of 20% on all of their income including unrealized investment income that is now untaxed, the fact sheet said.

  • China's Huawei says 2021 sales down, profit up

    Six months after being released by Canadian authorities following a diplomatic standoff involving Washington and Beijing, Huawei's chief financial officer said Monday the telecom equipment giant may be emerging from a “black zone” of business disruptions due to U.S. sanctions. Huawei Technologies Ltd. reported its 2021 profit rose 75.9% while sales fell under pressure from curbs on access to most U.S. technology that crippled its smartphone business and led to an overhaul of its global operations. Sanctions have "significantly affected our business,” but Huawei might be recovering as it develops new product lines, Meng Wanzhou said in her first appearance at a public business event since returning from Canada in September.

  • Patrols delayed for new Pueblo police after arrest training program fails inspection

    New officers in Pueblo will have to do more training after an audit found the city's arrest control training program to be out of compliance.

  • Voices: Zelensky shouldn’t trust Putin – or quit while he’s ahead

    Ukraine’s president must be wary of any offer by Russia of a ceasefire and talks based on acceptance of Russian domination

  • Uber's rise threatened to kill taxicabs. Why its New York City deal signals surrender.

    Uber's decision to display the whereabouts of yellow taxis in New York City is a big step back from the ride-hailing company's old business model.

  • Kremlin confusion as Moscow contradicts own generals with claim it still wants to take Kyiv

    One of Vladimir Putin's closest aides has insisted Russia still wanted to topple the Ukrainian government as the Kremlin appeared to contradict its generals.

  • Two Arab gunmen kill two police officers in Israel and are shot dead - Israeli officials

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the U.S. secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account. The two assailants in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel and sympathisers of the group, Israeli security officials said.

  • Chris Wallace: Working at Fox had become 'unsustainable'

    Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace shed light on his reason for leaving the network late last year, saying it had grown increasingly difficult to reconcile some of the opinions being expressed by its top hosts."I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace told The New York Times in his first interview since his departure. "I'm fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion ... But when people start to...

  • Taliban bars government employees without beards from work -sources

    Afghanistan's Taliban has instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, three sources told Reuters, the latest of several new restrictions imposed by the hardline Islamist administration. The sources said representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were patrolling the entrances to government offices on Monday to check that employees were in compliance with the new rules. Workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes, the sources said.

  • Possible tornadoes are in Oklahoma's forecast again. Here's why, and how to stay safe

    Meteorologists say conditions are ripe for more tornadoes in late March and early April. Here are the reasons why, along with some safety tips.

  • Peter Frampton Announces Homecoming UK Dates On His Farewell Tour

    The schedule culminates in a show at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 8.

  • Afghanistan, the Kremlin's other quagmire

    In 1979 the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan to install a puppet regime; ten years later, the Soviet army's last forces withdrew, defeated by Afghan rebels who'd been armed by the CIA. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks at how the Kremlin's failure so far in capturing the Ukrainian capital and installing a puppet government has produced a new quagmire for Russia, exposing weaknesses in its military and creating a question mark over Vladimir Putin's future.

  • What could the Dolphins get in a Devante Parker trade

    A trade would save the team $3.34 million in 2022.

  • Air Force official: 'Give Ukraine weapons'

    SHOWS: STORY: After more than a month, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city, but the conflict remains deadly and has killed thousands of people. Missile attacks have been a feature of Russia's invasion. The bombardment has hit military targets as well as residential areas, schools and hospitals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and the besieged port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" denies it is targeting civilians.

  • 'This is my land, I stay': These Ukrainian women are among thousands choosing to fight, not flee

    Thousands of Ukrainian women soldiers refuse to flee the cities they love even as they are bombed.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Macron warns against 'verbal escalation' after Biden said 'butcher' Putin 'cannot remain in power'

    Chaos as Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ Truss: Sanctions could end if Russia withdraws from Ukraine How Dubai became the last safe haven for rich Russians Analysis: Why Vladimir will be happy with Joe's latest gaffe Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap

    Will Smith gleefully danced with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their family at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, waving his best actor trophy in the air like he just didn't care as he rapped along to a mash-up of his own songs, from “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It” to “Summertime.” The only sign of the ugliness that went down four hours before — when Smith strode on to the Dolby Theatre stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife's hair, then gave a tearful acceptance speech minutes later — was the outsized attention given to the actor at a party where major stars and newly minted Oscar winners were everywhere. “Congratulations Will Smith, I love you!” shouted DJ D-Nice as he spun the medley.

  • Nate Diaz tweets at Dana White, wants release from UFC: 'I've got s*** to do'

    Nate Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC deal.