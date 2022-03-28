Corsican protesters hold bonfire, taunt riot police

Reuters Videos
SHOWS: STORY: After more than a month, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city, but the conflict remains deadly and has killed thousands of people. Missile attacks have been a feature of Russia's invasion. The bombardment has hit military targets as well as residential areas, schools and hospitals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and the besieged port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" denies it is targeting civilians.