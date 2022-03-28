Corsican protesters hold bonfire, taunt riot police

Reuters

Afghanistan's Taliban has instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, three sources told Reuters, the latest of several new restrictions imposed by the hardline Islamist administration. The sources said representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were patrolling the entrances to government offices on Monday to check that employees were in compliance with the new rules. Workers were told they would from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes, the sources said.