UPDATE: Corsicana High School locked down after report of gun on campus

Feb. 17—Updated at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

After interrogating students and a thorough search, Corsicana ISD Police and administrators located a gun hidden in a classroom. The students involved have been arrested. The lockdown will be lifted once the students are processed by law enforcement. All Corsicana ISD students and staff are safe.

---------

Corsicana High School was placed on lockdown around 11 a.m. Thursday, after a report of a gun in a backpack on the premises. The suspected student's backpack was searched, and no gun was found.

According to Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost, campus administrators and CISD police officers were dispatched to the area of concern and began a thorough search and investigation.

Officers and administrators are continuing to question students and conduct a thorough search of the building. At this time, every hallway and entry has a police officer and administrator assigned for safety, Frost said.

The Corsicana Daily Sun and Corsicana ISD will continue to keep you informed once the lockdown is lifted.