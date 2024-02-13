Corsicana ISD superintendent Dr. Frost announces retirement

Feb. 13—Corsicana ISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost announced that she will retire during Monday evening's Board of Trustees Workshop meeting. Her retirement will be effective this summer, she said.

Dr. Frost was named the lone finalist for the CISD Superintendent role in April of 2010, when she succeeded Corsicana native Don Denbow.

Under her guide, CISD opened a new middle school, saw attendance grow by almost 10%, and in the last year earned the state-wide H-E-B Excellence in Education Small District of the Year award and had the Board of Trustees named Outstanding School Board of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

In 2015, Dr. Frost was named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year.

"Before I arrived, I knew Corsicana had a reputation for being an outstanding district operating in this beautiful little town with a great staff," Dr. Frost said. "At that time, I did not realize how deep my roots would grow. This has been home for (husband) Ken and me for 14 years, and I have worked with wonderful Boards, excellent educators, and some of Texas' finest students."

You can say her tenure has come full circle. Some of this year's Corsicana High School graduates would have been in Pre-K her first year.

A former special education and language arts teacher, Dr. Frost was Deputy Superintendent at Lake Travis ISD before her hire. She also served as Interim Superintendent at Carroll ISD in the Metroplex and has almost 40 years in education.

She has served on the Corsicana/Navarro County Chamber of Commerce and Corsicana Visitor's Bureau boards and been involved in many more local organizations. She serves on the Legislative Committee for the TASA, the Commissioner's Cabinet, and the Region 12 Regional Advisory Committee.

In addition to Ken, Dr. Frost has two daughters and sons-in-law, and four grandchildren.