UPDATE: Corsicana police capture bank robbery suspect

Dec. 1—Corsicana police detectives used physical and electronic leads to capture a man suspected of Monday's armed robbery of Chase Bank.

Chief of Police Robert Johnson said the Corsicana Police Criminal Investigative Division, SWAT and patrol units executed a search warrant around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of E. First Ave., which resulted in the arrest of the robbery suspect and another fugitive who was wanted on an unrelated offense.

The robbery suspect, identified as Ronald Cornelius Jones, 53, of Corsicana was booked into the Navarro County Jail with his bond set at $260,000.

An interview and interrogation with Corsicana Detectives and FBI officials resulted in a full confession to the Chase Bank robbery and it was discovered that the suspect had a previous arrest and conviction of a prior Chase Bank robbery in the Dallas Fort Worth area and was on parole.

"We would like to thank the various community members and downtown businesses, who also played a vital role in leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect," Johnson said. "This investigation is ongoing."

Corsicana police asked for the public's help Monday after, multiple officers responded to the armed robbery around 9 a.m. at 101 N. Beaton Street.

A Chase Bank employee said the suspect entered the bank wearing a stocking cap, white "Covid" mask, and handed the teller a note which contained specific instructions and slightly raised his shirt to reveal a pistol which was tucked into his waistband. The teller complied with the suspect's instructions quickly left the bank through the east exit where the rear parking area was located.

A witness who was arriving as the suspect was leaving said they saw the man run across East Collin Street and enter an older model, dark green or possibly blue, Chevrolet, extended cab pickup truck.